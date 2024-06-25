Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Food Authority discards 3,000 litres of adulterated milk

APP
June 25, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan late at night, setting up a checking point at Qureshi Mor to inspect milk tankers arriving from Punjab and other districts. Spokesperson of the Food Authority said that during the inspection, samples were collected from milk supply vehicles and examined on-site using the mobile food testing laboratory. “Over 3,000 litres of adulterated and substandard milk from two vehicles were immediately discarded, and heavy fines were also imposed on the owners,” he added. Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed lauded the food safety team and instructed all food safety teams to be vigilant and inspect food supply vehicles regularly.

APP

