Gold rate up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs242,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs241,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs207,476 from Rs207,047 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,186 from Rs189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,328 from $2,320, the Association reported.