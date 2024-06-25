Governor Punjab advocates unity for public welfare

ATTOCK - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan emphasized the importance of unity among all political parties for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the country. He expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering at Jinnah Hall in Attock on the occasion of the 71st birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The birthday function was organized by PPP Attock district leaders Sardar Haider Ali Khan, Malik Imdad Hussain, and other party members. Social worker and minorities’ representative Miss Shireen Aslam, along with a large number of PPP workers, also participated.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan highlighted Attock as a district known for its support and love for the PPP. He noted the party’s electoral successes and praised the bravery and affection of the people of Attock. He expressed confidence that the Pakistan Peoples Party would regain its prominence in the district and continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He emphasized the open-door policy of the Governor House for the people of Attock and the entire province, declaring that everyone in Attock district was a governor. Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announced plans for the activation of the Attock Agricultural University campus and assured the establishment of the University of Attock. He also mentioned the upcoming sub-campus of Punjab University in Fateh Jang, a sub-campus of UET Taxila in Jand, and a Dialysis Center in Pind Gheb for the welfare of the people.

Calling for cooperation from all political parties in the district, Governor Punjab reiterated his commitment to serve the people tirelessly, welcoming local political leaders and workers from other parties who joined the People’s Party. He assured them of not being disappointed and affirmed his dedication to continue his journey of public service, emphasizing his role as a servant of the people both in the past and in the future.