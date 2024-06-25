Govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: KP CM aide

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday invited the private sector to overwhelmingly take part in the promotion of tourism sector. He said, “It is not only a profitable business but also a creative and healthy industry at national and international level wherein interest of tourists constantly increasing. The provincial government will encourage the transporters in every way like other sectors and their investment will be provided with all possible protection.”

Zahid Chanzeb expressed these views while talking to a prominent transporter and chief executive of Niazi Express, Farooq Azam Niazi, who called on him at his office in Civil Secretariat, accompanied by some transporters of good repute, and offered their services for promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the Tourism Advisor also gave licenses to transporters for quality and cheap group tours of different hill stations and serene places of the province. Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat was also present on the occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb said that in view of its limited financial resources, the government alone cannot develop any sector at the official level unless the private sector participates in it. He urged the transporters to prepare programmes of tourist groups to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and border areas by completing the necessary formalities and also advertise them through the mass media so that maximum tourists visit these healthy places, enjoy the tours, and the soft image of the natural and touristic places and the people of this region to be seen at the global level.

The CM’s Aide hoped that transporters would take full advantage of the opportunities and facilities provided by the provincial government to invest in the development of tourism and play a key role in the development of this industry by establishing their good reputation in the tourism sector.