ICT intensifies anti-dengue drive, arrests 1

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has escalated its efforts against dengue with targeted actions across the Federal Capital, identifying dengue larvae at 53 locations and apprehending 16 individuals for violating dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have conducted extensive surveillance and enforcement activities. Recent operations led by AC City in sector F-7 resulted in the arrest of four individuals after dengue larvae were discovered on their premises, reflecting stringent measures to combat the mosquito-borne disease.

AC Secretariat also convened a meeting at the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Bhara Kahu to strategize ongoing surveillance efforts, focusing on enhancing strategies to monitor and control dengue outbreaks effectively.

In a comprehensive review meeting chaired by the DC, detailed briefings from all ACs highlighted the city-wide efforts in the anti-dengue campaign. The DC stressed coordinated neighborhood actions and the campaign’s enforcement measures, underscoring the importance of eliminating dengue breeding sites.

Significant actions included the sealing of a shop at Gol Market in F-7 linked to dengue transmission, with nine arrests made due to non-compliance with dengue prevention protocols. Additional arrests were conducted in sector F-1, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to stringent enforcement against dengue-related violations.

DC Islamabad affirmed continued strict measures against those responsible for dengue larvae presence and transmission. The ICT administration remains steadfast in its resolve to curb dengue through robust enforcement and community cooperation efforts.