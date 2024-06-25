IGP chairs meeting on foreign nationals’ security

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired an important meeting early in the morning regarding the protection of foreign nationals, a public relations officer said on Monday. The meeting was attended by DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSP Investigation Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, and other senior police officers.

DIG Security and SSP Investigation briefed IG Islamabad on the measures taken for the security of foreign nationals. IG Islamabad issued directives to make the security of foreign ambassadors, delegations, and other foreign nationals foolproof and to enhance the security system further with the help of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and human resources.

Meanwhile, a constable of Islamabad Police, Muneeb Ahsan, has been awarded the honor of best graduate Police Officer in the international police class of 2020-2024 under the Undergraduate Police Exchange Program in China. The talented officer was selected as the sole representative of the Pakistan Police and had also been awarded the “Student of the Year” award for the 2020-2021 session due to his outstanding performance.

Constable Muneeb was selected after meeting the scholarship criteria and successfully completing the examination and interview stages. All these stages were completed on merit and with transparency to ensure that no deserving and capable officer is deprived of their right. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said Constable Muneeb Ahsan’s success highlights his perseverance and dedication to excellent performance. Constable Muneeb Ahsan is the positive face of Islamabad Police, who, through his hard work, dedication, and perseverance, not only paves the way for success but also brings honor to his department.