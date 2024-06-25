Italian envoy launches radio education initiative for out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, has initiated an Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) program to educate outof- school children in Pakistan. Recognizing the educational challenges in rural areas, the initiative aims to promote enrollment and provide practical information on sustainable development practices for schools.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Ambassador Armellin revealed plans to launch the groundbreaking “Radio Education” program next month. Developed in collaboration with local partners and supported by UNESCO, the initiative seeks to redefine access to learning for millions of underprivileged children across Pakistan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s educational disparities with a 62% literacy rate, Ambassador Armellin emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent “Education Emergency” in integrating out-of-school children into the educational system. This initiative represents a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s pursuit of inclusive education and economic progress. The ambassador underscored the roles of government, teachers, and parents in fostering a robust educational ecosystem, noting Italy’s support through UNESCO-backed projects aimed at enhancing educational access in remote areas and promoting sustainable practices.

Beyond education, Italy and Pakistan are exploring economic synergies, including potential direct flights between Milan and Lahore to enhance bilateral connectivity and cultural exchange. As both nations navigate educational landscapes and economic aspirations, collaboration with Italy promises hope and opportunity for a prosperous future.

Ambassador Armellin highlighted Italy’s significant impact in Pakistan through diverse projects focusing on education and environmental sustainability, including initiatives supported by the Pakistan-Italy Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA) and collaborations with UNESCO to empower communities through education and resilience-building initiatives. The upcoming “Radio Education” project aims to leverage Interactive Radio Instruction to improve after-school education and community resilience, underscoring Italy’s commitment to fostering equitable development and socio-economic advancement in Pakistan.