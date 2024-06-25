Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan to take oath as acting LHC CJ today

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan to take oath as acting LHC CJ today
Agencies
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will take oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 25 (Tuesday). According to a LHC press release, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor’s House at 9:30 am where Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will administer the oath to the acting chief justice. The judges working at the LHC Principal Seat will attend the ceremony. It is pertinent to mention here that after LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan’s elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was appointed acting chief justice by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196. Justice Shujaat will perform duties as acting LHC CJ until the appointment to the top post.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719296375.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024