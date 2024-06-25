Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Karachi Police chief orders enhanced security for Muharram-ul-Haram

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -    Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Monday directed the relevant officers to implement foolproof security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram. During a meeting, at the Karachi Police Office, with scholars and organisers, he emphasised that the NOCs and permits issued for Majalis and Muharram processions should be strictly enforced. The City Police chief instructed an increase in the security for scholars and ordered a rigorous crackdown on terrorists and criminal elements. Scholars and organisers of Majalis and processions highlighted the issues they face, prompting the Additional IGP - Karachi to instruct officers to coordinate with the relevant civil administration officials. They appreciated the security arrangements and police cooperation during previous Muharram-ul-Haram observances. The meeting was attended by Zonal DIGPs, DIGP-Traffic, district SSPs, and other senior police officers.

Why independent candidates joined SIC, and not PTI, CJP remarks

