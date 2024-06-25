KP govt enhances ADRC’s efforts for dispute resolution

PESHAWAR - The KP government is intensifying its focus on the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC), aiming to make it more effective in resolving disputes transparently. This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand for swift and affordable justice. Commissioner Bannu Division, Parvez Sobatkhel, shared these views during a meeting with an ADRC delegation led by Malik Farooq Khan Advocate in his office on Monday. The commissioner was updated on the ADRC’s ongoing efforts, noting that out of 16 disputes currently under consideration, two have already been resolved amicably. The commissioner lauded the ADRC’s efforts, emphasising their vital role in swiftly and transparently resolving public disputes, thereby providing much-needed relief to the populace.