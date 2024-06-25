Kundi calls for collective efforts to restore peace in KP

PESHAWAR - KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday announced that the government has initiated consultations with all political parties to address the pressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to the Bacha Khan Centre of the Awami National Party (ANP), Governor met with senior party leaders to discuss security and political concerns.

In his discussions with the ANP leadership, he emphasised the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders to improve the law and order situation in the province. Governor affirmed his commitment to resolving provincial issues and promised to inform the federal government about the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANP’s Provincial President, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, underscored the importance of implementing the national action plan in its true spirit.

Lawyers urged to play role in ensuring supremacy of constitution

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that lawyers have an important role in ensuring supremacy of law and fulfilling of constitutional role as Governor is his top priority.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of People’s Lawyers Forum that called on him at Governor House on Monday.

The delegation was led by Gohar Rehman Advocate and General Secretary Lajabar Khan Khalil Advocate.

Talking to the delegation members, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that bar and bench can play exemplary role in maintaining supremacy of constitution and dispensation of justice.

In the case of nepotism during dispensation of justice, the legal fraternity will be accountable to Allah and His creatures, Governor told delegation members.

He said that when he took office, there were two Khyber Pakhtunkhwas, one was presented on social media to mislead the people, while the real Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from destruction.

The hard-working youth associated with the People’s Lawyers Forum have an important role to play in making the country in general and KP in particular as developed, he insisted.

This is a public Governor’s House, the doors are open to all, the Governor told the visiting guests. He commended the suggestions given by delegation members and told them to give similar proposals to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he will highlight these issues in a better and active manner.

He advised People Lawyers Forum to focus on sincere colleagues instead of numbers in organisation, it will help you in better performance.

Governor expressed his thanks to party leadership for the appointment as Governor. In the past, the party has also appointed me to several positions to fulfil the trust. I will take your case and bring your rights from the center.

President Peoples Lawyers Forum, Gohar Rehaman thanked Governor KP to giving them time and said lawyers from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are happy over his appointment.