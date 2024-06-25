Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Loadshedding irks masses, spoils sacrificial meat in Karachi

Loadshedding irks masses, spoils sacrificial meat in Karachi
9:12 AM | June 25, 2024
People in Karachi are facing the worst power loadshedding despite hot and humid weather.

According to details, residents of Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block Q, which is a loadshedding free zone, is also facing power cuts.

Residents said there is a 100pc billing from the area, but due to ‘kunda’ (illegal electricity connections) in the surrounding Katchi abadis, the K-Electric is carrying unannounced loadshedding.

“Why we are being penalised despite paying heavy bills, for illegal connections in the area,” the residents asked.

They also said due to prolong power cuts, the sacrificial meat has spoiled. A resident demanded restoration of power supply and provision of the meat, which has been spoiled.

Earlier, frustrated with prolonged loadshedding, enraged citizens stormed the K-Electric (KE) customer care centre on Karachi’s Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

The protesters chanted slogans against K-Electric and pelted stones at the customer care centre, shattering windows.

The demonstration was sparked by the worsening power crisis in Karachi, with residents demanding an end to the frequent load shedding. The protesters blocked both sides of the road, causing a massive traffic jam.

Following the protest, the K-Electric staff abandoned their office and fled the scene, leaving the protesters to vent their anger.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719275536.jpg

