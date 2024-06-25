Man sentenced to death for burning wife alive

FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat sentenced a man to death for burning his wife alive two years ago in Raza Abad police limits.

According to the prosecution, Naveed Ahmad Mughal, 45, of Naimat Abad, had set his wife, Sanobar Bibi, ablaze after dousing her clothes with petrol over a domestic dispute. As a result, she received severe burn injuries and died in hospital. Raza Abad police had registered a case on the complaint of Fatima Zahra, their daughter, and submitted the challan in court.

After observing witnesses and evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Abul Hassnat awarded the death sentence to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of the deceased or undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

GIRL’S BODY FISHED OUT OF CANAL AFTER 24 HOURS

Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body of a girl, 24 hours after she had drowned in the Rakh Branch Canal. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 7-year-old Sehar Noor was bathing in the Rakh Branch Canal after tying a rope with a nearby tree and her body near the Pipanwala Bridge but the rope snapped and the girl drowned on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 divers searched for her but in vain. Then they stopped the operation after sunset. On Monday, they resumed the operation, fished out the body and handed it over to her relatives for burial.

UAF COMMITTEE OKAYS RS25,483M BUDGET RECOMMENDATIONS

The Finance and Planning Committee of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s (UAF) has okayed the recommendation of a Rs.25,483.313 million budget for the financial year 2024-25 that would be presented before the syndicate and senate for the approval.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting while University Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda. The UAF Finance Committee gave nod to the recommendations including Rs.10363.468 million non-development budget; Rs.300.175 million nondevelopment (Punjab Government) Burewala Vehari sub campus), Rs.6,864.558 million development (federal government funded); Rs.5,299.138 million development (Punjab government funded); Rs.2,486 million competitive research grant; Rs.59.265 million for Water Management research Center, Rs.82.285 million Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement; and Rs.28.424 million for the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged scientists to come up with more valuable research by keeping agricultural issues and farming community problems in view.