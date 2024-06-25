Mandra police recover Rs65m embezzled money

ISLAMABAD - After a thorough investigation, the former SHO Mandra and his subordinate have surrendered the embezzled local and foreign currency, totaling Rs. 65 million. Currency amounting to Rs. 150 million was stolen from the evidence room of the Federal Investigation Agency’s Zonal Office in G-13/3 on May 31 and was recovered by Mandra police officials on the night of June 1, during snap checking at the Mandra toll plaza. It was later revealed that SHO Mandra, Inspector Yasir, had underscored the recovered amount and had mentioned only Rs. 47.9 million in the record book of the police station.

During the internal inquiry carried out by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, SHO Mandra Malik Yasir Awan and other officials of the police station had failed to defend themselves. A case was registered by Mandra police against nine officials, including the SHO, on the complaint of the SHO of FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Police Station on June 21, under sections 380, 201, and 255-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The suspects were suspended by the CPO, and a new SHO, Malik Nazir Ahmed Gheba, was appointed in Mandra to lead the investigations.

On Monday afternoon, the police announced the recovery of Rs. 65 million in swindled currency from the residences of the former SHO and his close aide. As per SHO Nazir Gheba, a significant amount of money, totaling Rs. 55 million, was seized from Malik Yasir, while constable Asad was found in possession of Rs. 10 million. SHO Inspector Nazir Gheba revealed that the unethical actions of the former SHO brought shame upon the entire police force. He stated that the money was successfully recovered after a series of intense efforts. The two officials involved have been arrested, and the necessary procedures for the police investigation are currently being carried out.

Gheba stated that CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, along with SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stayed at the police station to oversee the investigations, as this was a crucial case for the team. When questioned about the Rs37.1m still missing from the reported theft of Rs. 150 million from the FIA’s evidence room, Inspector emphasized that the amount recovered by the Mandra police at the toll plaza has been fully recovered.