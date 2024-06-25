Met dept predicts rains, relief from scorching heat in parts of country

For many weeks, an incessant spell of hot weather has gripped the country. The wait for rain is getting more due to the intolerable conditions created by the rising temperature.

However, a spell of rain from June 26 to July 1, as predicted by the meteorological department, is likely to bring a pleasant weather to provide the people a much-needed relief.

According to the Met Department, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas and Karachi of Sindh would experience downpour from June 26 to July 1.

Meanwhile, from June 27 to July 1, heavy rain and winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Chakwal, Bahwalpur and Lodhran.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra and Abbotabad would witness excessive period of rain.

Moreover, the department also warned that there is a risk of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Narowal due to extreme rain from June 28 to June 30.