Mid-Career Management Course team meets IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management Lahore visited the Central Police Office on Monday. The delegation met with the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and exchanged views on various matters. Senior police officers from all divisions were also present on the occasion.

Senior officers briefed the delegation on the various developmental, training, and administrative programs ongoing in all divisions of Islamabad Police, providing a comprehensive understanding of their procedures and benefits. Additionally, DIG Headquarters gave the delegation a detailed briefing on the performance of Islamabad Police and the measures taken for the convenience of citizens. SP Headquarters was appointed as the focal person for the delegation to ensure they received all necessary facilities during their visit to Islamabad Police. The delegation appreciated the modern technical system of Islamabad Police and its effectiveness, and they specially thanked IG Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and his team for the successful visit.