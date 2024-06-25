Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NAVTTC’s meeting on prosthetic, orthotic technology held

APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -    A three-day qualifications development committee meeting of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad was held here at Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI).

Chairman MMI Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman, Director Dr Altaf-ur-Rahman, and NAVTTC representatives attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the main purpose of the meeting was to enhance the quality of education in prosthetic and orthotic technology in Pakistan.

During the discussion, the existing programs were highlighted, while the areas for development of new qualification frameworks and standards for assistant level courses were identified.

The meeting also discussed how to improve the skills and knowledge of professionals in prosthetic and orthotic technology, ultimately benefiting the individuals with disabilities and injuries in the country.

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram in Peshawar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719296375.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024