One robber killed, three arrested in parts of Punjab

A suspected robber was killed and three alleged bandits were arrested in incidents in Punjab.

The suspected robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices who wanted to get him freed from police custody. He was identified as Shujaat.

Police were taking him for recovery of weapons and looted valuables when his accomplices attacked the police van, killing him on the spot. He was complicit in dozens of heinous crimes, said police.

In Phoolnagar, police in a raid arrested three robbers and seized plundered valuables and weapons.

In Kasur, robbers plundered cash and valuables from the guests in a wedding party.