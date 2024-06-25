Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One robber killed, three arrested in parts of Punjab

One robber killed, three arrested in parts of Punjab
Web Desk
5:31 PM | June 25, 2024
Regional

A suspected robber was killed and three alleged bandits were arrested in incidents in Punjab.

The suspected robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices who wanted to get him freed from police custody. He was identified as Shujaat. 

Police were taking him for recovery of weapons and looted valuables when his accomplices attacked the police van, killing him on the spot. He was complicit in dozens of heinous crimes, said police. 

In Phoolnagar, police in a raid arrested three robbers and seized plundered valuables and weapons.

In Kasur, robbers plundered cash and valuables from the guests in a wedding party.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719296375.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024