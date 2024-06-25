PA Speaker denies Zubair’s allegations against Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Monday refuted the claims of disgruntled PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair about an alleged meeting between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and terming it completely baseless. “It has been said that the government was removed unconstitutionally and the army chief was involved; but there was no meeting [between Nawaz Sharif and Gen. Bajwa] or even communication with General Bajwa,” he said while talking to reporters in Punjab Assembly.

The disenchanted PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair had recently claimed that ex COAS met with the PML-N head Nawaz Sharif multiple times before the ouster of the former PM Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion.

Sounding displeased, the Speaker asked Muhamamd Zubair about the date and location of the alleged meeting.“Muhammad Zubair is lying. He may have to face legal consequences”, he maintained. He noted that if they had met, there would be an immigration record. “The allegations are completely baseless,” he added.

The PA speaker also touched upon the formation of a Judicial Commission demanded by PTI in this matter. He said that before forming a judicial commission on Muhammad Zubair’s statement, the facts should be brought forward.

To a question about the launch of a new military operation against terrorists, Ahmad Khan said that politics was being done on Azm-e-Istehkam Operation. The assemblies should solve the problems.

“Whenever we faced challenges in the past, the nation rallied behind us. Pakistan achieved positive results after the National Action Plan (NAP) was passed”, he said. He said that the opposition’s current attitude will be decided by history, adding that Azm-e-Istehkam Operation is a matter of survival for Pakistan. On questions regarding setting up the military courts, he expressed his reservations about it.