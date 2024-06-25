Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Pak delegation leaves for Turkmenistan

Our Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday embarked on a three-day official visit to Turkmenistan. The delegation, comprising senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and National Food Security, is also accompanying the federal minister.

The delegation will engage in discussions on bilateral trade, economic relations, industrial and agricultural cooperation with Turkmenistan while cooperation in the energy sector will also be discussed. During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and the national leader of Turkmenistan and chairman of the People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

