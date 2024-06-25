Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The struggle now is not for independence, it’s for existence.” –Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Past in Perspective
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Racial and political tensions in East Pakistan culminated in the 1971 war (now Bangladesh). Mujeeb ur Rehman’s six-point plan, a leadership vacuum, and Yahya Khan’s slow handover of power all contributed to the nine-month-long battle. The intervention of India resulted in Pakistan’s capitulation on December 16, 1971. The battles fought in the war were for self-determination, cultural identity, and political independence. Bengali nationalism was significantly shaped by Hindu educators in East Pakistan. We remember those who gave their lives defending their rights, language, and culture today. The aftermath of the Vietnam War serves as a constant reminder of the value of inclusive leadership, political savvy, and popular movements in forming national identities.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024