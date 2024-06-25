PCB mandates domestic cricket for national team selection

New York - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that participation in domestic cricket will be mandatory for players aspiring to join the national team to enhance the quality of cricket in Pakistan.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday. The meeting was convened in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, where the team was ousted in the group stage following defeats to the United States of America (USA) and India.

The PCB press release stated, “The focus of the meeting was to strengthen domestic cricket in the country, with an aim to promote quality cricket at all levels.” Chairman Naqvi approved a comprehensive plan to revamp domestic tournaments from the club level to the national level.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing domestic talent, Naqvi directed PCB officials to employ experienced coaches to train emerging players. “Performance, fitness, and merit will be the key criteria for advancing players,” Naqvi emphasized.

To support this initiative, the PCB will organize tournaments across all three formats of the game during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, a master coach will be appointed to train domestic cricket coaches, aiming to elevate the overall standard of coaching in Pakistan.

Participants at the meeting agreed that the selection criteria for the national team would be based on performance and fitness demonstrated in domestic competitions. The meeting also involved a review of the domestic cricket structures of several high-performing cricket nations to identify best practices.

Reflecting on the recent setbacks, Naqvi expressed the need for significant changes. “The defeat against India was disappointing in every way. It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery.”