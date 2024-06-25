Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Police bust street criminals gang, arrest two

APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   Police have apprehended two active members of a street criminal gang allegedly involved in various crimes, recovering a motorcycle, Rs 140,000 cash, weapons, and other items. Bani police detained Shafaqat and Sheraz following their involvement in street offenses, according to a police spokesman. A case has been filed against the suspects, who are now in jail for identification parade as investigations continue. Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem emphasized ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the gang.

APP

