Police kill suspected robber in encounter

RAWALPINDI - Police shot dead a suspected robber and arrested his accomplice after an alleged encounter within the limits of Police Station Westridge, informed sources said on Tuesday. However, a police spokesman claimed the three robbers launched an armed attack on Dolphin Force and killed one of their own accomplices.

According to sources, police received information that three robbers shot and injured a passerby during a dacoity bid in Ali Market. Upon receiving the call at emergency service Rescue 15, Dolphin Force responded quickly and tried to catch the fleeing robbers who opened fire at the cops. A robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplice. Another robber was held by police whereas the third robber managed to flee from the scene.

A heavy contingent of police, led by SDPO Cant Circle Mirza Javed Iqbal, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Teams of HIU and forensic experts also collected evidence. The police, along with Rescue 1122, moved the body of the robber and the injured passerby to the hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

According to a police spokesman, the robber shot dead by his own accomplice was wanted by police in a series of street crimes. “The deceased robber was identified as Nadim and the detained robber named Shujaat,” he said.