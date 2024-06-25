Tuesday, June 25, 2024
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 578 points
June 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 578.40 points, a negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 78,232.10 points against 78,810.49 points on the last working day. A total of 385,176,598 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,344,897 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.450 billion against Rs20.475 billion on the last trading day. Around 432 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Co. with 46,842,856 shares at Rs2.11 per share, World Call Telecom with 20,763,571 shares at Rs1.27 per share, and Hub Power Co. with 20,112,895 shares at Rs165.14 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs112.27 per share price, closing at Rs7,196.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with a Rs55.41 rise in its per share price to Rs1,050.00.

