PTI convenes jirga over Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to convene a jirga regarding the possible launch of "Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

According to PTI sources, a jirga with tribal chiefs and leaders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be held in Peshawar on June 26. There is also a chance of presenting a resolution for consent.

Sources further reveal that, based on the recommendations of the resolution, a strategy will be devised for the national and provincial assemblies.

The decisions made by the jirga will be presented as a resolution in these assemblies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said that the operation will target only vicious elements based on intelligence. He assured no actions against common people's homes.