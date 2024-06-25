Punjab govt imposed Section-144 without any reason, petitioner tells LHC

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging the enforcement of Section-144 across the Punjab province until June 25 (today).

The court directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the authorities concerned and apprise it on the next date of the hearing. The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by a citizen, Malik Najibullah, in an already pending petition. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the government had imposed Section- 144 without any reason and without applying a “judicial mind.” He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification issued for this purpose. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for a week on June 21 in view of the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.