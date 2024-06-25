Punjab to equip CTD with modern technology for operations against terrorists

CTD Punjab will get modern equipment and technology for operations against terrorists as the agency requested funds from the Finance Department.

According to the documents, after the meeting between the Additional IG CDT and the Finance Secretary, the funds of the CTD were reduced. Against the demand of Rs3.81 billion, Rs2.27 billion will be provided to the CTD.



According to the documents, Rs 900 million were approved for the purchase of modern equipment and weapons, Rs 980 million for the purchase of vehicles, and Rs 500 million for other expenses.

CTD's demand for luxury vehicle Land Cruisers worth Rs 120 million was rejected. The Cabinet Committee on Finance approved the summary sent by the Home Department.