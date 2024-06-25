Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Sindh CM visits Sukkur Barrage, inspects repair work of gates

Our Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the Sukkur Barrage to inspect the situation and repair works of gates No 44 and 47.

The Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero briefed the CM about the extent of the damage and combating the emergent situation that necessary repair works of both gates were started on an emergency basis by utilising all available resources with the irrigation department. He said that the Irrigation Department is determined to repair both gates and restore supplies to all canals offtaking from Sukkur Barrage June 24.

Sindh CM said that a five-member investigative committee has been already formed to probe into the damage to the gates of Sukkur Barrage and to determine the cause of damage. He said that the committee has also been directed to determine the causes of the incident.

Our Staff Reporter

