Sindh home minister orders action against elements attacking elderly citizen

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul- Hasan Lanjar on Monday expressed annoyance over an attack on an elderly citizen by a violent person in the Korangi area of Karachi.

In a statement issued from the Sindh Home Department, Lanjar directed the SSP Korangi to immediately arrest the elements involved in the attack on the elderly citizen and a case should also be registered against them.

He further said that action should be taken against the drug addicts according to the law. “Delaying tactics or backtracking in the registration of citizens’ complaints is not acceptable in any way,” the home minister warned.

Lanjar also directed the SSP Korangi that in case of nonregistration of the complaint, responsibility should be placed on the relevant SHO. The details of the action against the people involved in the violence against the senior citizen should be furnished to him, he further ordered.