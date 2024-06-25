Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Smuggled dry milk worth Rs2.2m seized

Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR    -    Rajanpur police claimed to have seized smuggled dry milk worth Rs 2.2 million from an alleged outlaw, here on Monday. According to police sources, a team of Gothh Mazari police station intercepted a vehicle and seized 80 bags of smuggled dry milk. The cost of the seized milk is stated Rs 2.2 millions. Police arrested the outlaw and also impounded the vehicle. DPO Dost Muhammad said the crackdown against the smugglers will continue in future also. No body will be allowed to play havoc with country’s economy through smuggling.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024