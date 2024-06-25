Summer sports camps kick off today

NEW YORK - The Summer Sports Camps commence today (Tueday) with an opening ceremony at the Punjab International Swimming Complex Lahore. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, will inaugurate the 40-day event in the presence of a large number of children and their parents. Director General of Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, said that over 1,000 children have registered for the camps, which will run until August 3, 2024. “Expert coaches will train participants in 12 sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, football, tennis, swimming, cricket, karate, taekwondo, and gymnastics in Lahore, and six sports in other divisions of Punjab,” he said. Children aged 5 to 16 are eligible to participate. Additionally, the Punjab Youth Affairs Department will conduct yoga classes for parents, particularly mothers, to enhance their fitness and alleviate boredom during their children’s training sessions.