Three of family murdered in Faisalabad gun attack

Three members of a family were gunned down over an old enmity, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

They were identified as Siddique, Zubair and Ghufran. Their dead bodies were sent to hospital for postmortem. The assailants ran away after killing three persons.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.

The law enforcers recorded statements of the bereaved family and people of the area to have a clue about the fleeing attackers.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the triple murder is the outcome of personal vendetta.