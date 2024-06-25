Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three of family murdered in Faisalabad gun attack

Three of family murdered in Faisalabad gun attack
Web Desk
12:33 AM | June 25, 2024
National

Three members of a family were gunned down over an old enmity, Dunya News reported here on Sunday. 

They were identified as Siddique, Zubair and Ghufran. Their dead bodies were sent to hospital for postmortem. The assailants ran away after killing three persons. 

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. 

The law enforcers recorded statements of the bereaved family and people of the area to have a clue about the fleeing attackers. 

Preliminary investigation suggests that the triple murder is the outcome of personal vendetta.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024