Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published

PESHAWAR - The travelogue of senior police officer and well-known author and researcher, founder of Research Library Peshawar and President of Pakistan Society of Criminology, Dr Fasihuddin (PSP) has been published by Progressive Publishers Lahore. The book Zoq-e-Perwaz (The Delight of Journey) is an account of his foreign visits to almost fifty international conferences and seminars across the globe, right from Japan and China to US and Canada. The book is reviewed by scholars like Prof Tajuddin Tajwar and Prof Ishaque Wardag and has been praised by scholars across the country. Dr Fasihuddin is famous for his literary contribution to Urdu and Pashto literature and criminology and policing sciences. The book is a trendsetter in the field of writing travelogue as it encompasses the major period of war on terror from 2005 to 2019. It will be of great interest to writers, analysts and aspirants of CSS, PMS and other competitive examinations.