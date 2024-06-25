Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized

Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA    -   The Sargodha police busted a two-member thief gang on Monday and recovered seven motorcycles from them. According to a police spokesperson, Laksian police during raids arrested Usman and Mustaqeem. During an interrogation, they confessed to stealing motorcycles from different areas of the district. The police recovered seven stolen bikes worth Rs 555,000 from them. An investigation is ongoing. Police on Monday arrested three people and recovered liquor and a weapon from their possession. According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Bhalwal Saddar police arrested Amir, Iqbal and Imran and recovered 22 liters of liquor and a pistol from them.

Staff Reporter

