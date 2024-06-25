Two robbers killed in police 'encounters'

Two suspected robbers were killed in as many police encounters, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

In Shahdara, a robber was killed and his accomplice injured after a shootout with police.

The deceased was involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes. Police launched investigation after sending the dead body to hospital for postmortem.

His injured accomplice was arrested after the encounter. He was shifted to hospital.

In Jhelum, a suspected robber was killed in a police encounter. The suspect was involved in raping a girl and wanted in many other heinous crime cases. He was identified as Zahir Shah.

Police claimed he was killed in the firing of his own accomplices who opened fire on police in an attempt to get him released.

In Mian Channu, police arrested four drug peddlers including two women.

In Bahawalnagar, robbers plundered cash from employees at a filling station. Police have registered a case.