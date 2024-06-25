Two youngsters drown while swimming in dam

ISLAMABAD - Two youngsters drowned in a dam while swimming, and a girl fell prey to a stray bullet in different areas of the district, informed sources said on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 responded to emergency calls, moving the bodies and the injured girl to hospitals for postmortem and medical treatment. According to sources, two young boys went swimming in Khasala Dam. While swimming, they started taking pictures with mobile phones and drowned in deep water. Locals alerted Rescue 1122, whose divers rushed to the site and conducted a search operation. The divers pulled out the boys and rushed them to Rural Health Center, but they could not survive. Later, the bodies were moved to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar for autopsy. Local police also arrived at the scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. In another incident, a 14-year-old girl suffered a bullet injury while standing on her rooftop. Rescue 1122 moved the injured girl to the hospital for medical treatment. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the girl was hit by a stray bullet. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors saved her life by operating on the bullet wound. Local police also visited the crime scene and collected evidence besides questioning eyewitnesses. An attempted murder case was registered against an unknown accused while further investigation was ongoing.

ICT intensifies anti-dengue drive, arrests 16

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has escalated its efforts against dengue with targeted actions across the Federal Capital, identifying dengue larvae at 53 locations and apprehending 16 individuals for violating dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have conducted extensive surveillance and enforcement activities.

Recent operations led by AC City in sector F-7 resulted in the arrest of four individuals after dengue larvae were discovered on their premises, reflecting stringent measures to combat the mosquito-borne disease.

AC Secretariat also convened a meeting at the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Bhara Kahu to strategize ongoing surveillance efforts, focusing on enhancing strategies to monitor and control dengue outbreaks effectively.

In a comprehensive review meeting chaired by the DC, detailed briefings from all ACs highlighted the city-wide efforts in the anti-dengue campaign. The DC stressed coordinated neighborhood actions and the campaign’s enforcement measures, underscoring the importance of eliminating dengue breeding sites.

Significant actions included the sealing of a shop at Gol Market in F-7 linked to dengue transmission, with nine arrests made due to non-compliance with dengue prevention protocols. Additional arrests were conducted in sector F-1, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to stringent enforcement against dengue-related violations.

DC Islamabad affirmed continued strict measures against those responsible for dengue larvae presence and transmission. The ICT administration remains steadfast in its resolve to curb dengue through robust enforcement and community cooperation efforts.