Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Waste workers appreciated for best cleanliness on Eid

Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   In line with the instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration held a ceremony in honour of waste workers, supervisors of different departments to appreciate them here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over the ceremony participated by the officers of the district administration, the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, District Council, Local government and Municipal Committees. The deputy commissioner appreciated the staff’s performance for removal and dumping of offal/hides and waste of sacrificial animals during Eid days. He termed the cleanliness operation, a historical achievement and said that it was a result of good team work and effective implementation of the cleanliness plan.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

