FAISALABAD    -   Faisalabad police have claimed to arrest a 9-mem­ber abductors’ gang includ­ing 2 women and recovered ransom money of Rs4.3 mil­lion from their possession. 

Addressing a press confer­ence, SSP Operations Arsalan Shahzaib said that the ab­ductors’ gang had abducted a citizen Zafar Hussain from Dijkot police station area when he went out for a walk near Rodo Kodo Canal Bridge and carried him to Adda 72 in black-colored XLI car. 

Later, the accused re­leased him after receiving ransom money of Rs5.8 mil­lion. Taking serious notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Na­sir Rizvi had issued orders for immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, a special police team was constituted under supervision of SP Iqbal division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadr division Azhar Javaid and they investigated the case on scientific lines. 

The police team after hec­tic efforts traced out where­abouts of the abductors’ gang and conducted a successful raid and rounded up 9-ac­tive members of this gang including 2 women. Among them include Sarfraz, Ab­dul Ghafoor, Waseem, Amir, Ehtisham, Muzammal, Adeel, Fakhira and Ayesha. 

The police also recovered ransom money of Rs4.3 mil­lion from their possession while further investigation was under progress, SSP Op­erations added. 

SP Iqbal division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadr division Azhar Javaid were also pres­ent during press conference.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD BY HUSBAND

A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at a nearby village in the limits of Jarranwala Saddar police on Friday. A police spokes­person said that Sakina Bibi, 30, was shot dead by her husband Abdul Sattar in Chak No 55-GB, tehsil Jarranwala. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy. The cause behind the killing was yet to be as­certained, the spokesperson said. Separately, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike near Syedwala, tehsil Jarranwala.

According to eyewitness­es, Orangzeb, 50, resident of Mohala Anwarabad, was cutting fodder in fields near Chak No 240-GB on Syed­wala Road when lightning struck him. He died on-the-spot.

FIVE ARRESTED FOR SELLING FIREWORKS, FAKE FERTILIZER

Five people were arrested for selling fireworks mate­rial and manufacturing fake fertilizer during the last 24 hours. A police spokesper­son said here on Friday that Khurrianwala police nabbed two accused— Zulifqar and Nadeem from Chak No 200-RB and recovered fire­works material from their hideout. The agriculture department’s teams during action in the limits of Garrh police station arrested three shopkeepers Nadeem and two others from Kalian­wala. They were involved in manufacturing fake urea fer­tilizer. Separate cases were registered against them.