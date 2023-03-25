FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police have claimed to arrest a 9-member abductors’ gang including 2 women and recovered ransom money of Rs4.3 million from their possession.
Addressing a press conference, SSP Operations Arsalan Shahzaib said that the abductors’ gang had abducted a citizen Zafar Hussain from Dijkot police station area when he went out for a walk near Rodo Kodo Canal Bridge and carried him to Adda 72 in black-colored XLI car.
Later, the accused released him after receiving ransom money of Rs5.8 million. Taking serious notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued orders for immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, a special police team was constituted under supervision of SP Iqbal division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadr division Azhar Javaid and they investigated the case on scientific lines.
The police team after hectic efforts traced out whereabouts of the abductors’ gang and conducted a successful raid and rounded up 9-active members of this gang including 2 women. Among them include Sarfraz, Abdul Ghafoor, Waseem, Amir, Ehtisham, Muzammal, Adeel, Fakhira and Ayesha.
The police also recovered ransom money of Rs4.3 million from their possession while further investigation was under progress, SSP Operations added.
SP Iqbal division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadr division Azhar Javaid were also present during press conference.
WOMAN SHOT DEAD BY HUSBAND
A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at a nearby village in the limits of Jarranwala Saddar police on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Sakina Bibi, 30, was shot dead by her husband Abdul Sattar in Chak No 55-GB, tehsil Jarranwala. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy. The cause behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said. Separately, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike near Syedwala, tehsil Jarranwala.
According to eyewitnesses, Orangzeb, 50, resident of Mohala Anwarabad, was cutting fodder in fields near Chak No 240-GB on Syedwala Road when lightning struck him. He died on-the-spot.
FIVE ARRESTED FOR SELLING FIREWORKS, FAKE FERTILIZER
Five people were arrested for selling fireworks material and manufacturing fake fertilizer during the last 24 hours. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that Khurrianwala police nabbed two accused— Zulifqar and Nadeem from Chak No 200-RB and recovered fireworks material from their hideout. The agriculture department’s teams during action in the limits of Garrh police station arrested three shopkeepers Nadeem and two others from Kalianwala. They were involved in manufacturing fake urea fertilizer. Separate cases were registered against them.