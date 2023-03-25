Share:

KARACHI-City Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Friday said that Karachi Medical and Dental College was a quality institution where students were admitted on the basis of merit. Presiding over a meeting at Karachi Medical and Dental College, the administrator also expressed his confidence in the teaching and extra-curricular activities, saying these activities help to make the graduates of this college serve their fellow citizens better. “The students of this college are serving all over the world with their best abilities, which the KMC can rightly be proud of,” he added. Meanwhile, College Principal Professor Dr. Nargis Anjum, Dr. Shah Faisal, Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Farhat Jafri and Director of Finance Javed Qaiser, and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion. He said that work on upgrading the college into a university was being continued and the Sindh government was taking steps in this regard.

He also pledged that the grant of the college would be increased and the grant allocated in the KMC budget would also be given to the college in any case. He directed the principal of the college to hold a meeting of the governing body so that the problems and other issues of the college could be resolved through mutual consultation. All decisions should be approved by the governing body and no decision of any kind should be made on its own, he added. He said that city wardens would be appointed for the security of the college and gradually the private security would be reduced.

The principal of the college Dr. Nargis Anjum apprised the administrator Karachi that a sum of Rs. 42 million per month was allocated for the college in the KMC budget from which the salaries of college professors and lecturers were paid. She said that measures were being taken to further improve the quality of the college.