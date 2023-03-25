Share:

ISLAMABAD - Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi Friday yesterday re­signed as the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP).

The federal government in February this year had appointed Elahi as the AGP, following Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi’s approval.

According to sources, Elahi has resigned from of­fice due to personal reasons, but some senior law­yers confided that Elahi has resigned due to the government pressure.

AGP Elahi had made waves after he offered clar­ification on behalf of Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial for an unconfirmed controversial remarks against the judges during the hearing of a case.

Elahi enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues. He is also a young corporate lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commer­cial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.

President Arif Alvi on December 24 had ap­proved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but as the federal government de­layed the notification, Mansoor, a Lahore-based lawyer, on January 18, declined to be appointed as the attorney general. Ashtar Ausaf Ali in October had resigned, citing health reasons.