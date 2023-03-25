Share:

Peshawar - The University of swat, hashoo Foundation and akhuwat Foundation on Friday inked an agreement to improve the socio-economic status of people living in Tehsils of Madyan, Khwazakhela, Mingora, Barikot and Charbagh in district Swat by providing interest-free loans. The agreement was signed under the Project ‘Da Kali Ranra’ (Village Light) held at the University of swat, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism organization (KPCVE), the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the University of Chitral also co-sponsored of the project. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the pilot phase, 500 locals from Swat would have access to interest-free loans through akhuwaat Foundation. Moreover, hashoo Foundation would impart training to local community members at the University of Swat in order to set up their micro and small businesses with the help of faculty and staff from the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Swat Professor Dr hassan sher thanked all the partner institutions for joining hands under the project and reiterated his resolve to improve the teaching, research as well as the standard of living of residents in the catchment area of the University of Swat as part of its third mission of University. The VC presented shields to Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Senior Manager, Centre for excellence in Countering Violent Extremism KPCVE, Arshad Mehmood Project Manager Akhuwat Foundation, Mehwish afridi, Director Strategic Support Unit Hashoo Foundation, Vice Chancellor University of Chitral and representative and other government delegates at the end.

The Vice Chancellor also thanked the local community members and Project Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq Director QEC and his team members for their relentless efforts. event was attended by heads of various partners of the project which included top level representatives from the akhuwat Foundation, hashoo Foundation, and Centre for excellence in Countering Violent Extremism organization (KPCVE) Government of KP and the University of Chitral.