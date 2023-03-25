Share:

Rawalpindi - anti-narcotics Force (anF) while conducting 10 operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 283 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including a woman, said an anF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed anF in an operation on Islamabad Motorway recovered 6.6 kg opium and 3.3 kg hashish from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Mardan.

In another operation at Bacha Khan international airport, anF recovered 1.6 kg cocaine from the possession of a doha-bound passenger resident of Karachi. anF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from peshawar to Rawalpindi and managed to recover 1.1 kg heroin from an accused resident of peshawar arrested from peshawar Ring Road Bus Stop.