The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s interim bail in three case.

Imran Khan appeared before the ATC on Saturday. Three cases have been registered against the former prime minister in the Racecourse police station, including the death of PTI member Zille Shah, vandalism and interference in the government, which has anti-terrorism and aiding and abetting provisions.

Imran Khan was granted protective bail by the High Court in these cases and he was asked to approach the concerned court.

In the petition filed on Imran Khan’s behalf, it has been stated that the PTI chairman wants to be involved in the investigation, but there is a fear of arrest by the police.The court was requested to prevent his arrest. The ATC granted interim bail to Imran Khan in the three cases till April 4.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Imran Khan said the government has turned the whole country into occupied Kashmir by installing containers everywhere. He said people will break all barriers and reach the PTI rally being held today (Saturday) at Minar-i-Pakistan.

The PTI chairman further said he will announce the future plan of action in the power show, adding that the government arrested 1600 of PTI workers to thwart the rally.

The more the ruling coalition oppresses, the more people will come out, said Khan.