HYDERABAD-The Atta Chakki Owners Welfare Association has voiced concern over the reported hoarding of wheat by some private investors, warning that the situation would lead to a further hike in the price of already expensive flour.

In a statement issued here on Friday the association’s General Secretary Haji Najamuddin Chohan said a voice message of Sindh Secretary Food Raja Khurram Shahzad was circulating in which he had referred to the buying spree of wheat by the hoarders. Chohan said the government had set the target of procuring 1.4 million ton of wheat at the rate of Rs4,000 per maund but due to the hasty buying of the crop by the private investors, the target would be difficult to achieve. He urged the government to take action against the hoarders who were stockpiling wheat so that they could create an artificial shortage some months later in order to fetch higher prices.