BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have traced the suspects who were in­volved in the murder of a boy 10 years back in Mauza Mangwani area. A spokesperson for Ba­hawalpur police here on Friday said that FIR No 297/13 was registered at Abbasnagar police sta­tion about 10 years back. He narrated that accord­ing to the FIR, the plain­tiff, Dilshad Ahmad son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resi­dent of Mauza Mangwani lodged his complaint to the Station House Officer, Abbasnagar police sta­tion, levelling allegations against a person identi­fied as Ghulam Rasool of allegedly kidnapping his 10 to 11-year-old son, Shahid Iqbal. The plain­tiff submitted that his son left home for edu­cation at the seminary but did not return back home. Following the FIR, Abbasnagar police conducted an investiga­tion into the case and thoroughly interrogated the accused nominated in the FIR but the po­lice could not trace the whereabouts of the boy. The police spokesperson said that after a period of 10 years, following some information and on suspicion, the police took a lady recognised as Mukhtar Mai into custody who during the investiga­tion confessed that she buried the body of the boy in the courtyard of her house. She told the police that the boy was killed after he was hit by a bullet fired by her son, Rashid. She further told the police that she buried the body of the boy in the courtyard of her house to hide the murder. Further probe was underway.