LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested five alleged terrorists of banned organisations during intelligence based operations across Punjab. A spokesman for CTD said that to effectively counter the menace of terrorism, the CTD Punjab con­ducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab to avert any untoward in­cident. During 32 IBOs in Punjab, 33 suspects were interrogated, out of which five suspects belonging to defunct organizations were arrested. The arrested accused included Abid Waheed, Muhammad Gull Zaman and Muhammad Ramzan of TTP, Ab­dul Muqeet of SSP and a proclaimed offender Muhammad Ikram. The spokesman said that three FIRs have been registered against the arrested accused. The CTD also recovered an IED bomb, explosive 2410gm, three packet ball bearing, prima card 09ft, a detonator, one hand grenade, electric circuit with electric wire 10 feet, two batteries, a pistol 30 bore with five bullets, 59 pamphlets of banned or­ganization, nine flags, two magazines, books & stickers of banned organi­zation, a laptop, two cell phones, a motorcycle and cash Rs. 13300. Fur­thermore, during this week, combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law enforce­ment agencies, in which 18,893 per­sons were checked, 66 suspects were arrested and 39 FIRs were registered, where­as 34 recoveries were made. The CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and se­cure Punjab and would not leave any stone un­turned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman added. Meanwhile, A wanted dacoit was killed in an alleged encounter with police in Manawan area of Lahore on Friday. Identified as Tanveer Salamat, the culprit was a high-profile criminal who had com­mitted about a dozen murders, at­tempted murders, and robberies and was wanted by the police of six districts. According to police, the ex­pired criminal looted Rs1.2 million in Gulshan Ravi area of Lahore almost a month ago and he also murdered the person for resisting robbery.