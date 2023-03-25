Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) on Friday approved six development projects worth Rs21.28 billion.

The Central Development Working Party (CWDP), which met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, approved installation of weather surveillance radar at Multan at the cost of Rs 6188.759 million.

The forum approved establishment of 250 bed hospital at Skardu (revised) at the cost of Rs 6,045.000 million, establishment of excellence hubs in the field of renewable energy at the cost of Rs111.403 million, construction of road from Naag to Gichak (revised) at the cost of Rs 4,255.591 million, construction of two lanes D. I. Khan (D. I. Khan Development Package) at the cost of Rs3097.045 million and establishment of capacity building & institutional strengthening of Planning Commission at the cost of Rs 2086.299 million.

CDWP approved establishment of 250 bed hospital at Skardu (revised) at the cost of Rs 6,045.000 million. The Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs is the sponsoring agency of the project. The objective of this project is to construct a 250-bed tertiary care divisional hospital on land measuring 500 Kanals in Skardu City. After completion of the project, patients of all the four Districts of Baltistan region, tourists, army authorities will be benefited, saving a handsome amount of public money being incurred upon travelling treatment purpose to down country, apart from getting “State of the art” tertiary health care facilities at their door steps. Currently, there is a 190 bed RHQ hospital in the Baltistan Division.

The CDWP also approved the establishment of excellence hubs in the field of renewable energy at the cost of Rs 111.403 million. The provincial government of Punjab is the sponsoring agency of the project. This project is aimed to introduce two excellence hubs of renewable energy for exploring new avenues in view of the demand and supply issues in the energy sector. The primary function of an excellence hub is availability of trained manpower in the market by imparting technical training on RE along with the promotion of renewable energies, which includes the counselling of companies, testing of equipment and machinery in that sector, start-up support and information sharing.

Similarly, the forum approved the construction of road from Naag to Gichak (revised) at the cost of Rs 4,255.591 million. The provincial government of Sindh is the sponsoring agency of the project. The project envisages construction of 47.557-kilometer long and 02-lane wide single lane carriageway from Naag to Gichak, having width of 06-meter (03-meter each lane wide) with 1.5-meter wide shoulders on each side, District Panjgur and Washuk, in the southern region of Balochistan province.

The proposed road will connect Gichak with the main stream of National Highway (N-85), as well as with Panjgur towards West and to the South with Awaran City. Its connection with Awaran will provide an alternate route to reach Bela and then onwards to Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, through National Highway (N-25). The scope of work includes, earthwork, subbase base & base, pavement structures, construction of bridges and culverts. The scope of work also includes, provision drainage & ancillary works, retaining/breast walls, along with allied structure.