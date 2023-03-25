Share:

RAWALPINDI - in a horrible incident of street crime, unknown dacoits injured a person critically by shooting him in jaw and ribs at bridge of Dhoke Chiragh din when he put off resistance in a dacoity bid, informed sources on Friday.

The tragic incident took place within the limits of Police Station Civil Lines at 3:30am, wherein, street crime had surged to a drastic level. Rescue 1122 moved the injured person to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment where he was identified as Ahtesham Javed, they said. a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. police quoted Zafar iqbal, the uncle of victim, as saying his nephew left house at 3:30am to buy yogurt from a nearby milk shop. police said ahtesham was returning home when unknown dacoits attempted to intercept at nullah leh Bridge and opened indiscriminate firing on him when he showed resistance during dacoity bid.

“The man suffered bullet injuries in the jaw and ribs and was rushed to hospital,” it was mentioned in the FiR. after committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Police filed case and began investigation. a video of injured citizen also went viral on social media drawing a massive criticism over poor performance of Rawalpindi police. iG punjab dr Usman has taken notice of incident and ordered CPO Rawalpindi to arrest the culprits. another incident of street crime, a gang of three robbers, two were wearing police uniform, pilfered two motorcycles from outside Jamia Masjid Muhammad Sarwar located at phase 7 of Bahria Town. Rawat police registered case under theft charges against the accused. Reportedly, a mob stole 200 bags of subsidised flour from a truck point located at dhamial. Sp Saddar division nabeel Khokhar and SHO PS Dhamial SI Faizan nadim rushed to the scene and began investigation.