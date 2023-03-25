Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal visited ‘Free’ flour distribution points set up under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at Ramazan Bazaar and suburbs here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saqlain Salim and District Food Controller Shad Mohammad. DC reviewed the security arrangements at all the established points and issued special instructions to the AC and food controller to systematically supply flour to the citizens. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal said, “Registered people under the BISP program can get three bags of 10 kg wheat flour from 156 registered dealers across the district after on-site verification. He further said that to know the eligibility for free flour, click on the link https://play.google.com/ store/apps/details?id=kp.pmru. marastyal to download Martsyal mobile application. The DC said, “Citizens can also verify by sending their identity card number to 8171.”

He said, “Steps are being taken to provide free flour in a transparent manner and in that regard, all Price Control Magistrates will ensure inspection of points in their area and resolve the issues of the citizens on the spot.